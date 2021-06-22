Locked-up: North Derbyshire’s most prolific shoplifters

All were jailed after serial theft sprees in Chesterfield and other north Derbyshire towns.
One offender has appeared before the courts 84 times before - with 140 dishonesty offences.
Another was jailed for 26 weeks following a 10-day theft spree.
North Derbyshire’s most prolific shoplifters
Nicholson, 51, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton, has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates 84 times before - with 140 dishonesty offences. Last before the courts for stealing £240 M&S clothes after an “earache” from girlfriend.
Sisson, 33, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 weeks in January after targeting Chesterfield Co-op and Boots stores.
As well as a long history of ship thefts, Sisson was jailed for seven years in 2012 after more than 20 burglaries.
Featherstone, 32, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 26 weeks in May for stealing £2,000 worth of goods from shops in Chesterfield.
The theft spree happened over the course of 10 days.
Newton, 50, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks in 2019 after raiding a Chesterfield Boots store just days after being released from prison. Town magistrates herd Newton had 147 offences on his criminal record - including 80 theft and similar offences.
Dunne, 44, was jailed for six weeks in 2019.
He was sentenced for breaching a jail term over Buxton thefts including Sainsbury's store on Eagle Parade and Morrisons.
Mohammed Khan, 46, was jailed for 70 days in July 2017 after a theft spree targeting Boots, Superdrug and Mountain Warehouse in Glossop. Chesterffield Magistrates Court heard how Khan also had 46 previous thefts on his record.