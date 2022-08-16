Derbyshire drink driver arrested after ‘running out of talent’ and crashing on busy A-road

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of an incident on the A38 northbound at Watchorn.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said the driver “had a few too many sherbets” and “took a gamble on driving through our patch.”

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.

“They ran out of talent on a relatively straight stretch of road before demolishing about 200 metres of dense undergrowth and trees.”