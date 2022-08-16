Derbyshire drink driver arrested after ‘running out of talent’ and crashing on busy A-road
A drunk driver was arrested after crashing their car on one of Derbyshire’s major A-roads.
On Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of an incident on the A38 northbound at Watchorn.
In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said the driver “had a few too many sherbets” and “took a gamble on driving through our patch.”
READ THIS: Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
2
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office extends yellow warning after heatwave
-
3
Bands let it shine to celebrate the life of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks in 8-hour festival
-
4
Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high
-
5
Emergency services descend on Derbyshire town amid reports of ‘major gas leak’ – with residents urged to avoid area
“They ran out of talent on a relatively straight stretch of road before demolishing about 200 metres of dense undergrowth and trees.”
The motorist was subsequently arrested for drink driving.