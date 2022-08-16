News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire drink driver arrested after ‘running out of talent’ and crashing on busy A-road

A drunk driver was arrested after crashing their car on one of Derbyshire’s major A-roads.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 2:17 pm

On Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of an incident on the A38 northbound at Watchorn.

In a tweet, a DRPU spokesperson said the driver “had a few too many sherbets” and “took a gamble on driving through our patch.”

The driver was taken into custody by DRPU officers.

“They ran out of talent on a relatively straight stretch of road before demolishing about 200 metres of dense undergrowth and trees.”

The motorist was subsequently arrested for drink driving.