News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out

Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high

A Derbyshire driver was arrested after crashing his car – with officers finding he was under the influence of drugs.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:48 am

On Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision on Derby Road, Wirksworth.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had demolished a telegraph pole before landing on its roof.

The driver tested positive for cannabis, and was identified as only having a provisional licence.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Most Popular

He indicated that his brother, who was still at the scene, was supervising him. Officers then asked the brother to perform a drugs test – which also came back positive for cannabis.

READ THIS: Emergency services descend on Derbyshire town amid reports of ‘major gas leak’ – with residents urged to avoid area

Both were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was recovered.