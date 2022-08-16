Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision on Derby Road, Wirksworth.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had demolished a telegraph pole before landing on its roof.

The driver tested positive for cannabis, and was identified as only having a provisional licence.

Both occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He indicated that his brother, who was still at the scene, was supervising him. Officers then asked the brother to perform a drugs test – which also came back positive for cannabis.