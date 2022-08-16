Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high
A Derbyshire driver was arrested after crashing his car – with officers finding he was under the influence of drugs.
On Monday, August 15, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were called to reports of a collision on Derby Road, Wirksworth.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle that had demolished a telegraph pole before landing on its roof.
The driver tested positive for cannabis, and was identified as only having a provisional licence.
Most Popular
-
1
Derbyshire's poshest village is named among England's most desirable places to live for second year running
-
2
Exact time thunderstorms could hit Chesterfield and Derbyshire – as Met Office extends yellow warning after heatwave
-
3
Bands let it shine to celebrate the life of Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks in 8-hour festival
-
4
Shocking photos show aftermath of Derbyshire horror crash – with driver arrested for being high
-
5
Emergency services descend on Derbyshire town amid reports of ‘major gas leak’ – with residents urged to avoid area
He indicated that his brother, who was still at the scene, was supervising him. Officers then asked the brother to perform a drugs test – which also came back positive for cannabis.
READ THIS: Emergency services descend on Derbyshire town amid reports of ‘major gas leak’ – with residents urged to avoid area
Both were subsequently arrested and the vehicle was recovered.