Emergency services descend on Derbyshire town amid reports of ‘major gas leak’ – with residents urged to avoid area

Emergency services were called to a Derbyshire town this morning after receiving reports of a ‘major gas leak.’

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:28 am
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:28 am

At 9.25am, fire crews from Matlock and Chesterfield were called to attend reports of a gas leak at Haddon Road, Bakewell.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said this was a “major” leak, and urged residents to avoid the area.

A major gas leak has seen one of Bakewell’s busiest roads closed this morning.

Derbyshire Police have closed the A6 Haddon Road between Rowsley and Bakewell, with drivers being encouraged to find alternative routes.

The Derbyshire Times will report any updates as the incident develops.

