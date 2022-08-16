Man arrested for multiple offences after woman and children are assaulted and attacked by dog in Derbyshire town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, at around 6.00pm on Friday, August 12.

At the scene, a woman in her 20s was found to have been assaulted and bitten by a dog. Two boys under the age of 16 were also bitten during the incident.

A third boy under the age of 16 was found to have been assaulted.

The man was taken into custody by officers - where he remains now.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control. He remains in police custody.

Four dogs were seized from the address and are now being cared for by a specialist kennels.