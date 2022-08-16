Man arrested for multiple offences after woman and children are assaulted and attacked by dog in Derbyshire town
A man was arrested on suspicion of three offences after an incident in a Derbyshire town – which involved assaults and a dog attack.
Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, at around 6.00pm on Friday, August 12.
At the scene, a woman in her 20s was found to have been assaulted and bitten by a dog. Two boys under the age of 16 were also bitten during the incident.
A third boy under the age of 16 was found to have been assaulted.
A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control. He remains in police custody.
Four dogs were seized from the address and are now being cared for by a specialist kennels.
All four victims are receiving treatment for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.