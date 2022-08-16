News you can trust since 1855
Man arrested for multiple offences after woman and children are assaulted and attacked by dog in Derbyshire town

A man was arrested on suspicion of three offences after an incident in a Derbyshire town – which involved assaults and a dog attack.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:24 am
Officers were called to reports of a domestic incident in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, at around 6.00pm on Friday, August 12.

At the scene, a woman in her 20s was found to have been assaulted and bitten by a dog. Two boys under the age of 16 were also bitten during the incident.

A third boy under the age of 16 was found to have been assaulted.

The man was taken into custody by officers - where he remains now.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault, coercive and controlling behaviour, and being in charge of a dog that is dangerously out of control. He remains in police custody.

Four dogs were seized from the address and are now being cared for by a specialist kennels.

All four victims are receiving treatment for their injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.