The notices give officers the powers to break up groups and move individuals on who are likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress to the public, under Section 34 of the Policing Act 2014.

Police in Chesterfield confirmed the dispersal orders were issued following a spate of antisocial behaviour in the town centre from a ‘persistent male beggar’ and another man who drinks in the market place.

There will be patrols by officers over the next few weeks and individuals who fail to comply with the notices could be arrested and prosecuted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team issued dispersal orders in the town last week.

Police also warned that anyone found to be behaving antisocially could also be hit with notices and dispersed.

In a statement, Sergeant Lee Holt from the Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “The dispersal notices were issued to a persistent male beggar and another to a man who regularly drinks alcohol in the market place, where there are on occasion ASB issues.

“Officers will be making regular patrols in the coming weeks to ensure that the notices are being adhered to and, should others be found to be behaving in an anti-social manner, then they too will be issued with notices in order to ensure our town is a welcoming place for local residents and visitors alike.”

It comes after the force verified that they had handed out two dispersals to the men in the town centre last week.