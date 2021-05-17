Car crashes into hedge after Derbyshire police use stinger to catch driver who stole fuel

A Ford Focus driver was stung by Derbyshire armed response officers yesterday (Sunday, May 17) after they allegedly stole fuel and evaded police in a cross-county late night chase.

By Lizzie Day
Monday, 17th May 2021, 9:24 am

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after crashing into a hedge Shottle after the driver is claimed to have stolen fuel in Buxton.

Despite Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit spotting the Ford Focus in Matlock the same night, the driver evaded officers and was later stung by armed response officers while travelling through Shottle.

The vehicle’s three occupants started ‘bailing out’ of the car while it was still moving according to police and ended up in bushes.

A Ford Focus driver was caught stealing fuel in Buxton on May 16 and later spotted by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit in Matlock before eventually being stung by officers in Shottle.

Officers arrested three people, while the driver was found to have no vehicle insurance and the Ford Focus has also been seized.

In response to Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit’s public post on social media about the chase, one person joked: “Great stop! (And the occupants had planned on some cheap fuel!)”.

Police arrested three people in connection with the theft and pursuit.

