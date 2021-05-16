Police ticket drivers in Shirebrook including one speeding with no insurance
Police speed checks on a 30 mph road in Shirebrook saw numerous tickets issued including one for a car driver doing 66 mph with no insurance.
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 2:58 pm
Derbyshire’s Roads Policing Unit put out a Tweet on Sunday morning saying:
"Shirebrook. Speed checks in a 30mph zone.
"Multiple tickets issued including one for 66mph.
"The Ford Ka driver couldn't help themselves either - 45mph and no insurance."
The car was loaded on to a recovery vehicle and taken off the road by the police.