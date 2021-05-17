Police find man with knife at Derbyshire service station

Adeel Hussain, of Almond Street in Derby, was arrested in April after officers from the Derbyshire Police roads policing unit spotted a car driving the wrong way round the one-way system at Tibshelf services.

The 19-year-old, who was 18 at the time, was a passenger and officers found what they believed to be Class A drugs and a knife during a search.

He was questioned and subsequently charged with possessing a knife in public, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

Adeel Hussain has been jailed for two years

Hussain pleaded guilty to all the offences and was sentenced to two years imprisonment following a hearing at Derby Crown Court..

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “During April we took part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of intensification in the fight against knife crime and officers continue to work tirelessly to reduce serious violence and knife crime all year round through Project Zao.”

If you know or think someone is carrying a knife then please speak to someone and let police know using any of the following methods:

Facebook– send officers a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message via the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call police on 101. If it is an emergency, call 999