Chesterfield lout used hammer to collect debt for female friend
A Chesterfield thug pounded a “fist-sized” hole in the door of a flat with a hammer while collecting a debt for a woman friend, a court heard.
Matthew Henson, 25, used the weapon as frightened neighbours looked on at the Grangewood property after being told his victim owed £200 to his friend.
Sarah Haslam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Henson’s victim heard the defendant shouting “I owed him money” while he could be seen with a female outside by neighbours.
Henson’s solicitor David Gittins said he had “foolishly attended the flat with a hammer” with an “ex-girlfriend of some type owed money by the complainant”.
The court heard Henson was cautioned seven years ago for a public order offence involving the police.
However Mr Gittins described how, at the time, Henson was suffering an “acute” mental health breakdown - suffering psychosis after taking “every drug he could get his hands on”.
Jaliing Henson for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “Presumably you offered to come to this woman’s aid and force this individual to give her £200 or however much you say he owed her.
“If you had got through the door we will never know what would have happened - it’s totally unacceptable.”
Henson, of Longcroft Court, Grangewood, admitted having a weapon in a public place and criminal damage.
He was also given a restraining order as well as 10 rehabilitation activity days and made to pay £150 compensation, £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.