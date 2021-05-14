Chesterfield lout used hammer to collect debt for female friend

Matthew Henson, 25, used the weapon as frightened neighbours looked on at the Grangewood property after being told his victim owed £200 to his friend.

Sarah Haslam told Chesterfield Magistrates Court Henson’s victim heard the defendant shouting “I owed him money” while he could be seen with a female outside by neighbours.

Henson’s solicitor David Gittins said he had “foolishly attended the flat with a hammer” with an “ex-girlfriend of some type owed money by the complainant”.

The court heard Henson was cautioned seven years ago for a public order offence involving the police.

However Mr Gittins described how, at the time, Henson was suffering an “acute” mental health breakdown - suffering psychosis after taking “every drug he could get his hands on”.

Jaliing Henson for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months District Judge Andrew Davison told him: “Presumably you offered to come to this woman’s aid and force this individual to give her £200 or however much you say he owed her.

“If you had got through the door we will never know what would have happened - it’s totally unacceptable.”

Henson, of Longcroft Court, Grangewood, admitted having a weapon in a public place and criminal damage.

He was also given a restraining order as well as 10 rehabilitation activity days and made to pay £150 compensation, £85 court costs and £128 victim surcharge.