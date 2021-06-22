Benjamin Orton's mum pays tribute to 'beautiful' son killed in Swadlincote stabbing

Derbyshire Constabulary launched a murder investigation following the Swadlincote teenager’s death – after he passed away following a serious assault at the side of the Odeon cinema, in Coppice Side.

Officers were called to the scene, just before 10.40pm on Saturday, June 12.

Benjamin suffered stab wounds and despite the efforts of paramedics to save him, he died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Orton died after being stabbed at the side of the Odeon cinema, in Coppice Side, Swadlincote on Saturday, June 12.

The 17-year-old’s friend was also found with serious, stabbing-related injuries which are potentially life changing according to police.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Benjamin’s mum Amanda explained how she feels following the aftermath of her son’s death and the pending murder investigation.

She said: “I feel lost for words.

"We still feel so shocked and I keep expecting him to just walk back through the door.

"Benjamin was my beautiful, beautiful boy. He was so loving, intelligent, and sweet, but really funny and cheeky too.

"I always thought he could have been a comedian.

“Benjamin was very popular, and I’ve loved hearing stories from his friends of how they could talk to him about anything.

"He was a good listener and he was loved so much.”

Three teenage boys, all from the local Swadlincote area, have been charged in relation to the investigation – however they can not be named due to legal reasons relating to their age.

Two boys aged 17 and 16 years old have each been charged with murder and attempted murder.

While a 17-year-old boy has been charged with assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

Derbyshire police say they are still keen to speak to anyone who has information about the assault who has not yet come forward.

People can submit information directly to the police investigation team here: https://bit.ly/2TTTLDu and also contact the force by calling 101, messaging them on Facebook, Twitter or through their website and quoting reference 21*326985.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://bit.ly/35y2z3c.