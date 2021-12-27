Alleged drink-driver crashes into hedge in north Derbyshire
Police say a suspected drink-driver had ‘a bit too much eggnog’ after his van was found crashed into a hedge in north Derbyshire.
Officers were called to the scene on Christmas Day, and the already banned driver was found to be four times over the legal limit.
It was also discovered the vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent.
A spokesperson for North East Derbyshire Response said: “Reports of a van in the hedge. Attend and driver has had a bit too much eggnog.”