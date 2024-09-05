Popular Peak District attraction reopened to the public after lengthy closure

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 15:29 BST

A Peak District attraction is now open to visitors once again – following a lengthy period of closure.

The stepping stones at Dovedale, near Ashbourne, have now reopened - after being closed following damage caused by Storm Babet in October 2023.

The lengthy period of closure was extended further by the need to delay any assessment of the damage caused until the summer, when water levels in the River Dove had dropped.

The plans for the repair work also required approval from Natural England, as the area is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Dovedale is a valley in the southern part of the Peak District - known for its picturesque stepping stones over the River Dove.placeholder image
A National Trust spokesperson told the BBC: “Dovedale is a national nature reserve where the local community and visitors alike can enjoy the beautiful scenery and the great outdoors.

"The stepping stones at Dovedale have been successfully repaired by Derbyshire County Council, who are responsible for this public right of way.

"It's great to see that the stones have been reinstated and that they are now open again so that walkers can again explore the incredible surrounding landscape."

