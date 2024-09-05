Green light to fell two ‘healthy’ Derbyshire trees due to ‘trip hazard’

The Heritage Conservation manager has given a go-ahead for an application to fell two willow trees in Bolsover.

The plans concern a goat willow and grey willow tree situated in between gated access to the Model Village allotment site and garages on Kristian Quinn Close in Bolsover.

The application, submitted to Bolsover District Council by Charlotte Taylor on behalf of Old Bolsover Town Council states that the trees ‘are in poor condition’ and the roots ‘are growing above ground, starting to impact safe access to both sites’.

The applicant further explains that this is ‘common with willow varieties which have aggressive and extensive root systems’.

The application form adds: “When planted in the correct place, these can support the ecosystems, however, these are not planted in the correct place to support their growth and they are currently causing a trip hazard to pedestrians and owners of the allotments and garages.

"The tree health is being affected and as they continue to grow the roots will become tougher and woodier and cause damage to garages and gates adjacent to the trees.”

Yesterday (September 4) the plans received a go-ahead from Kim Wyatt, the Heritage Conservation Manager at Bolsover District Council.

In her statement, Ms Wyatt said: “The trees do have some amenity value and appear to be in a healthy condition.

“However, there does appear to be a problem with the roots, and they are in close proximity to the garage block. Whilst is always desirable to retain trees, on this occasion I do not think the trees are of sufficient quality to warrant the serving of a TPO.”