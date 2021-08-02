Surveyor firm launches UK’s first franchise scheme amid rebrand with new Derbyshire managing director

McLaughlins Surveyors handed over the reins over to Ilkeston entrepreneur Joe Miller and confirmed it is moving to a franchise style model.

The family owned chartered surveyors – which has an office in Derby – is seeking industry professionals to become franchisees of the expanding business which has been renamed MCL.

Founded by the McLaughlin family over 40 years ago, the firm announced Joe Miller had taken over as their managing director at an event last week.

Family owned chartered surveyors McLaughlins has been renamed MCL as part of a major rebrand. Credit: Pears Photography.

He is now inviting residential chartered surveyors to apply for the company’s free ‘Business in a Box’ scheme and join the ‘M-CLUB’ which recruited nine new members on the day of their official launch.

This has increased the number of surveyors on the firm’s books to 38 across the UK, after there were five surveyors at MCL when Joe joined the company last November.

The latest figure puts the company on course to reach its target of 60 surveyors by Christmas.

Joe, said: “Having grown to this size from what was a small family business, I felt it was time to look at the next exciting phase in our journey.

“This new programme will enable other people in the industry to do the same thing as our founders did and effectively build their own family business.”

Qualified surveyors who apply to become part of MCL, after meeting a certain minimum criteria, will receive a free ‘Business in a Box’, which includes a marketing budget, social media training, management and an ongoing CPD allowance.

Along assistance to help with business tenders, professional indemnity insurance and investment.

MCL, which has operations from Derby to Darlington, Bognor Regis to Bristol and Manchester to Middlesbrough, has seen its turnover increase tenfold in the last year.

“We’re definitely breaking the mould in an industry which, although seen as one of the most trustworthy in the housing sector, has also been quite old-fashioned,” said Joe.

“This modern franchise-style approach is the first of its kind in the UK and will enable independent surveyors or those currently working for other employers to grow and retain more of the income and profit generated by their work.”

The new managing director encouraged more people to look at becoming qualified chartered surveyors, as an industry that is ‘rarely short of work’ and continues to ‘benefit hugely’ from the buoyant housing market.

Each new surveyor on MCL’s books is allocated a specific area in the UK, typically in the region they are already operating.

The scheme aims to provide members with the backing of a national name to help them establish closer relationships with estate agents and solicitors in their local areas.

MCL partner Sean McLaughlin, son of the original founders, commented: “The new MCL brand looks set to take us towards even greater success in the future.

"It’s wonderful to see that our small family firm has not only survived for so long but is set to become one of the major players in the UK surveying sector.”

To find out more visit www.mclaughlins-surveyors.co.uk or contact 01782 390108.