The 2021 Love Chesterfield Awards shortlist revealed with town's top businesses named as finalists

Destination Chesterfield have released the names of the 35 finalists in the new 2021 Love Chesterfield Awards which is set to be the first in-person awards ceremony held by the organisation since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Chesterfield’s annual High Street and Food and Drink awards have been combined to create the new ceremony which aims to recognise the heroes of the business community over the last 18 months.

After what has been an undeniably challenging time for organisations during the pandemic, the awards will celebrate the best of the town’s food and drink and retail businesses, entrepreneurs, regeneration projects, contribution to the local community, apprenticeships and sustainability.

The shortlist for the Love Chesterfield Awards has been revealed.

Members of the public nominated their favourite businesses throughout May, which were then counted and assessed by Destination Chesterfield, resulting in a 35-strong shortlist across 12 categories.

The winners of the Love Chesterfield Awards, organised by Destination Chesterfield in association with EntireFM, will be announced at a black-tie awards ceremony at the Winding Wheel Theatre on Wednesday, October 20.

Peter Swallow, Chair of Destination Chesterfield commented: “We are delighted to be hosting our first in-person awards since the pandemic hit and celebrating Chesterfield’s heroic businesses, people and projects in person once more.

“Businesses still need our support more than ever but, with most legal restrictions in the UK now lifted, I think we’re well on our way to a full recovery and thriving future for the town. We’re looking forward to recognising everyone who has played a role in the town’s economic survival.”

35 of Chesterfield's businesses and developments have been named finalists in the awards.

The businesses shortlisted so far in the 2021 Love Chesterfield Awards include:

Regeneration Award – sponsored by BHP Accountants

- Chesterfield Waterside – No 1 Waterside Place

- The Glass Yard – Whittington Moor

The seven-storey office block at Chesterfield Waterside, is expected to be complete by September.

- Northern Gateway – Elder Way

Restaurant of the Year – presented by headline sponsor EntireFM – Complete Facilities Management

- Chesters

- Cocina at Casa Hotel

Laura Jo Owen owns Adorn Jewellers which has been nominated for the Retailer of the Year award.

- Lombardi’s

Café of the Year – open for sponsorship

- The Café at Libby’s

- Filippelli’s Bistro & Bar

- Vintage Tea Rooms

Pub/Bar of the Year – sponsored by Addooco IT

- The Market Pub

- Rose and Crown, Brampton

- The Tickled Trout

Food Producer of the Year (within 10 miles) – sponsored by MSE Hiller

- Crooked Pickle Co

- Granny Mary’s

- Teresa Lambarelli’s

Best New Hospitality Business – sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants

- El Café Verde, Whittington Moor (opened 2020)

- The Old Post Restaurant, Chesterfield town centre (reopened 2020)

- Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road (opened 2019)

Accessibility Award – sponsored by Spirecross Ltd

- Chesters

- Filippelli’s Bistro & Bar

- Monkey Park Café

Retailer of the Year – sponsored by East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire)

- Adorn Jewellers of Chesterfield

- Dotique

- Huckleberry Willow

- Shop Indie

Best New High Street Business – sponsored by Chesterfield College Group

- Lottie’s Sandwich Bar, Saltergate (opened 2020)

- Clarissa’s Interiors, Vicar Lane Shopping Centre (opened 2020)

- Chesterfield Escape Rooms, Soresby Street (opened 2021)

Independent High Street Business – open for sponsorship

- Bee Orchid Home & Gifts

- Fred’s Haberdashery

- One Nine Three Hair Beauty

Excellence in Customer Service – open for sponsorship

- Love Brewing

- Steph’s Sustainable Stuff

- The Therapy Lounge

Market Trader of the Year – sponsored by Chesterfield Borough Council

- Brockwell Books

- Ginspired

- Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce

Other categories in the Love Chesterfield Awards 2021 also include the Sustainability Award, Community Contribution, Entrepreneur of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

The 2021 Love Chesterfield Awards are supported by a number of local businesses including: Addooco IT, Banner Jones Solicitors, BHP Accountants, Chesterfield Borough Council, Chesterfield Digital High Street, The Chesterfield College Group, DBC Training, Derbyshire Times and East Midlands Chamber.

As well as EntireFM – Complete Facilities Management, Greatest Hits Radio South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire, JP Fire Safety Solutions, MSE Hiller, Shorts Chartered Accountants, Spirecross Ltd and Van Dyk by Wildes.

Managing director of EntireFM – Complete Facilities Management Peter Currey said: “It’s been great to be involved with the run up to the Love Chesterfield Awards and it’s exciting to see so many local businesses getting involved.

"Equally, it’s brilliant to see so many local businesses getting recognition for their hard work and effort that is put into delivering their products and services.”

Peter Swallow added: “It’s never been more important to show our appreciation of the business community, so we’d love for the awards ceremony to be our biggest and best yet.

"This can only be made possible with sponsorship.”

Destination Chesterfield has some sponsorship opportunities remaining, those would like to get involved with supporting the town should visit https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/lovechesterfieldawards/sponsors/sponsorshippackages/ or contact Tara Underhill, senior Destination Chesterfield coordinator, by emailing [email protected] or calling 01246 207 207.

John Norman, Jayne Norman and Clare Horan of Clarissa’s Interiors.

Nick Hogan runs Chesterfield Escape Rooms which is up for the Best New High Street Business Award.

The Bee Orchid on Packers Row.