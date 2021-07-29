Morrisons is letting kids eat free in its Chesterfield café all summer

Morrisons is letting children eat for free in its Chesterfield, Staveley and Bolsover cafés all day, every day this summer.

By Michael Broomhead
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 1:14 pm

Throughout the school holidays, with every adult meal over £4.50, customers can also get a kid’s meal absolutely free.

Ali Lyons, head of cafés at Morrisons said: “We know that feeding the whole family during the summer holidays can quickly add up and so we’re pleased to be running our Kids Eat Free All Day deal.

The offer runs all day, every day until September 5.

“We recently introduced a brand-new menu and have invested heavily in coronavirus safety measures such as screens and our contactless Order and Pay app.

“This means that whether you are popping into your local Morrison’s to do some grocery shopping or passing by on a day out you’ll have a safe and cost-effective option when thinking about ways to feed the children.”

