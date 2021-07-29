Travellers in process of being evicted from playing fields near Chesterfield
Travellers are currently in the process of being evicted from playing fields near Chesterfield.
Tupton Parish Council’s bailiffs served the Travellers with a legal eviction notice earlier this week after the group set up camp on the fields at North Side, Tupton, on Sunday.
On Thursday morning, Liberal Democrat Councillor David Hancock, who serves Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “The parish’s bailiffs are currently in the process of evicting the Travellers.
“They will then be securing the grounds.
“A company will be visiting the site later to assess the extent of the clean-up job and will schedule that work in as soon as possible.
“There will be potential health hazards until the clean-up is complete so please be cautious if you need to go on to the recreation ground before then.”
A memorial event which had been due to be held on the site by Tupton Rugby Club on Saturday has had to be postponed.