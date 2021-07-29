Dylan Board, aged 17, and his 16-year-old brother Callum, from Ripley, are among 23 young people aged 16 and 17, who have taken on roles at Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath.

The group, who impressed during the recruitment process, will be undertaking a variety of roles at the resort from housekeeping, retail assistants and ride operators, having undetaken a training programme ahead of the busy school holidays.

The group are all school-leavers or sixth-form students – Dylan, for example, has just completed his first year of sixth form at Derby College’s Joseph Wright Centre, while Callum has just finished his GCSEs at Bilborough College.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan said: “We used to visit Gulliver's when we were children as a family and really enjoyed it, so we both thought it would be a fun place to work and spend our summer.

“Since joining Gulliver's, we have made new friends and are enjoying working out in the fresh air surrounded by families having fun.

“We are both hoping we can remain with Gulliver's for at least the next couple of seasons whilst we finish our studies. We’re really excited to get started!”

‘Blown away by response’

Hannah Marsden, Gulliver’s Kingdom resort manager, said: “We have been blown away by the response of the young people in our local area who were keen to work with us and gain essential experience in the leisure and hospitality industry.

“We hope to give them a range of opportunities during their time with us that will help show them what a career in our sector is like as well help get them prepared for the world of work.

“Most importantly, they will be bringing a heap of fun and excitement to their day jobs to help our guests create valuable family memories and give them the best possible experience on their day out or stay with us.

“We are confident this group of new recruits will do well, and as someone who started out with a seasonal job with Gulliver’s who knows where this could take them.”

Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts is a family-run business headed by Julie Dalton, daughter of Ray Phillips who opened the first park, Gulliver’s Kingdom back in 1978. Other parks include Gulliver’s Valley, which opened near Killamarsh last year.