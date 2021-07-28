Chesterfield PR agency appoints senior consultant to aid firm's expansion

Roaring Mouse Public Relations, based on Albion Road in Chesterfield today (Wednesday, July 28) announced they have recruited Stephanie Dobson as their new senior consultant.

The specialist PR agency for early-stage technology businesses appointed the PR leader who has experience in the technology, marketing, financial and professional-service sectors to aid the firm’s growth.

Stephanie worked in-house at Co-operative Financial Services and was previously head of PR at Experian.

She also represented clients including Bank of Scotland Corporate, Prudential and ASDA during a ten-year stint at Euro RSCG Biss Lancaster – which is now known as Havas PR – in Manchester.

Her appointment to a new role as senior PR consultant aims to strengthen Roaring Mouse’s services to clients and the agency's leadership team as it plans to expand further.

The firm has secured six new customers since the start of 2021 and expects to grow by more than a fifth during its current financial year.

James Taylor, managing director of Roaring Mouse Public Relations, commented: “Stephanie is an outstanding PR person with a strong track record driving impactful and innovative communications campaigns for big brands and early-stage businesses alike.

"I am thrilled to attract someone of her calibre to strengthen our team and support our growing client base.”

Stephanie added: “I love Roaring Mouse’s work for early-stage technology businesses and the obvious passion the team has for its clients.

"I’m excited to be joining at a pivotal time in the agency’s development and looking forward to playing a part in its future growth.”