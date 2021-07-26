Chesterfield law firm expands commercial team to provide intellectual property services

Spencers Solicitors, located in Spire Walk Business Park on Derby Road, said they were “delighted” to growing their commercial services department and also the services they can provide businesses with across the region.

Following their recent expansion, the practice can now provide corporate, commercial, commercial litigation, debt recovery and intellectual property services to companies which the firm maintains will help support and protect businesses from a variety of sectors.

One of the new services that has been incorporated in the Spencers portfolio is offering advice and support to businesses who want to look after their intellectual property.

The service is mainly used by businesses who want to protect a trademark on a product or defend assets like brand names, logos and imagery.

Spencer Solicitors has almost 50 years’ experience of delivering legal services as a law firm in Chesterfield along with their team of experienced lawyers who aim to provide a ‘top quality’ yet affordable legal service.

Managing director Robert Landman said: “We are delighted with the recent expansion of our commercial department which significantly broadens the services on offer to both local businesses and those further afield.

“We have secured the services of some well-established corporate and commercial lawyers with excellent reputations having previously worked in some of the country’s biggest law firms.

“This is an important step in the development and evolution of Spencers and it’s fantastic we’ll now be able to work with and help many more businesses in our region.”