Chesterfield pub apologises for 'interesting' new sign

A Chesterfield pub and music venue has apologised after sweltering temperatures caused the sign above its doors to crack – leaving it with a new and unfortunate name.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 9:15 am

The ‘O’ on the sign at The County Music Bar, on Saltergate, has become a casualty of the heatwave, prompting the venue to issue an apology on Facebook for its ‘interesting’ new name.

The pub posted: “We apologise for any offence... the heat has caused the ‘O’ to crack and drop off leaving us with a rather interesting new sign... I can confirm we are not turning into a strip club.”

The County Music Bar's 'interesting' new signage.
The County Music Bar's 'interesting' new signage.

The post has caused plenty of laughs on Facebook, with many people saying it was ‘brilliant’ and some suggesting the venue should keep its new name.

Wendy Leigh said: “I remember this happening years ago at the County hairdressers. Keep it!”

And Terry Walker said: “I've started following just off the back off this post.”

