Chesterfield housing, leisure and office developments in pictures

During the last year-and-a-half at least the transformative schemes have gathered pace as part of efforts to rejuvenate Chesterfield as a place to live, work and play.
They include office buildings, hotels, new town centre apartments, a food hall and a town centre leisure quarter.
1. Building work progresses on Chesterfield developments
Exciting new housing, food and drink and office space projects taking shape
Photo: JPI Media
2. Whittington Moor: The glass Yard.
The 50,000 Sq ft building - opposite the Technique Stadium - will provide a mix of office and retail space along with a food hall serviced by independent catering kitchens.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Town centre: Elder Way
Located at the former Co-op building, Elder Way already has a brand new 92-bed Premier Inn hotel on the upper floors.
The planned "leisure quarter" - led by regeneration specialist Jomas - is offering ground floor and basement units for food and drink businesses.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Town centre: One Waterside Place
The seven-storey office building - under construction since March - will provide 35,000 sq ft of space. It comes as part of the Basin Square commercial hub at the Chesterfield Waterside development - which will also see a 378 multi-storey car park, 120 bed hotel and 329 apartments in development.
Photo: Brian Eyre