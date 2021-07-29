Derbyshire student becomes budding entrepreneur after launching dancewear company to fund drama school dreams

Harvey Newton, 17, from Smalley launched the clothing business which specialises in affordable dance attire, accessories and gifts including his novel ‘dance survival packs’ filled with snacks, hair ties, plasters and a towel to help performers on the go in June 2020.

The musical theatre student who is currently studying at Birmingham Ormiston Academy, set up Dansa By Harvey Newton from his bedroom during lockdown while he had more free time on his hands.

He retails popular brand Pineapple Dancewear below the Recommended Retail Price on his website, along with other dance related products including gift packages for dance mums, journals for performers and personalised water bottles.

Harvey Newton from Smalley set up his dancewear company during the first lockdown last year.

Harvey said: “I wanted to do something with performing arts because that is a big part of my life.”

The young performer has seen orders steadily increase over the last year with the majority of his orders coming through his website and juggles the business alongside his studies – while using the profits to save for drama school fees.

"We've had a lot more orders than I thought. I'll admit it was quite slow to begin with but once you start to get your first couple then it builds and builds”, he added.

"It's been really successful I think, I've been really pleased with it so far and I've continued to build upon it."

Harvey even created a gift package for dance mums - including a small bottle of alcohol, chocolate and face masks.

Harvey has set his sights on a number of drama schools in and around London and was shocked when he discovered the cost of tuition when he was researching places to study last year.

The teenager added: "It panicked me slightly that I wouldn't be able to afford it and when I started to think about it I thought if I did this business then I would hopefully be able to raise money to put towards it.

"My favourite thing about running a business is when you get a lovely review from your customers, saying how much they love it and it all makes it worth it.

"It is a lot to juggle but I enjoy it so it doesn't always feel like work."

The 17-year-old musical theatre student sells the dance survival kits on his website.

The budding entrepreneur has a specific survival kit tailored to boys as well.