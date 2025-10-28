Derbyshire health and sports club goes up for sale

A Derbyshire health and sports club is being put up for sale, with a new owner being sought for the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market The Manor, a health and racquet sports club in Ilkeston.

The Manor is a leisure club with extensive indoor facilities, which originally specialised in squash and racquet sports with international grade courts, but is now also home to a multi-level gym, dance studio, martial arts studio, lounge bar, fully fitted catering kitchen, disco area, treatment rooms and function facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Manor regularly hosts events, parties and weddings, alongside a regular programme of exercise classes and clubs.

The Manor health and racquet sports club in Ilkeston is up for sale

Centrally located in Ilkeston and with a private car park on-site, The Manor currently operates with a membership model for regular users as well as individual hire and play rates, acting as an important hub for the local community.

Having been owned and run by the Hayden family since 2007, The Manor is on the market as the family now wishes to focus on other projects. The sale presents an exciting opportunity for a new owner to enhance the club’s facilities for its current uses or consider expanding the club’s offering to accommodate new sports such as padel (subject to the necessary planning permissions).

The sale is being managed by Gabriela Williams at Christie & Co, who commented, “This is a very exciting prospect which we expect to appeal to a wide range of potential buyers. It would be fantastic to see the building and the value it brings to the community thrive under new ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club would be a great addition to an independent health and fitness operator’s portfolio, or a fantastic opportunity for a new start-up business. We encourage interested parties to get in touch with us.”

The Manor is on the market with offers being invited for the long ground lease. To find out more,visit https://www.christie.com/5890037/