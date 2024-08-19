Derbyshire hair and beauty business racks up ten nominations at national Salon Awards 2024
Aspire Creative, on Bank Road in Matlock, is in contention for a bumper night at the Salon Awards 2024 in November, after the shortlist was announced this week which recognised many excellent strands to the business.
Creative director Jamie Hadleigh said: “Bring on the awards night in November. It's one of our favourite events of the year as a team, and it's testament to every one of our salon family who love spending the time celebrating together.”
The awards celebrate hairdressing professionals and salons at a local level – a national competition but one where its estimated 3,000 entrants are judged regionally to identify a true ‘who’s who’ of talent in any particular area.
Its expert assessment process has consistently picked out Aspire Creative ever since the business opened at its original location on Matlock Green amid the lockdowns of 2020, winning best new salon in 2021, four technical categories in 2022, and the ultimate best salon in Derbyshire in 2023.
The team are looking to defend that latter title in 2024, with its other shortlist nominations including best customer experience and the best for colour treatments and hair extensions.
There is also individual recognition for Jamie in two categories, Megan Lees for stylist of the year, Lily Slater for colourist of the year and Grace Clark for the ‘future talent’ award after qualifying through an apprenticeship pathway at the salon.
Co-owner and salon manager Ashley Orwin, who cemented the business’s commitment to the community by becoming a town councillor in May, said: “We're buzzing that the salon has absolutely smashed the shortlist this year, but it's the personal achievements of the individuals that make me burst with pride.”
Ashley, Jamie and the rest of the staff will be getting themselves dolled up for big night out at the awards gala at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel on Saturday, November 9 – the third night of ceremonies in what is said to be the biggest event of its kind in the UK sector.
For more information on the salon’s unisex hair, beauty and tanning services, go to aspirecreativehair.co.uk.
