Matlock hair salon wins a Derbyshire quadruple at national Salon Awards

After being named Derbyshire’s best new salon in 2021, less than a year after opening between lockdowns, the owners of Aspire Creative, on Matlock Green, returned to London for this year’s awards ceremony on Sunday, November 13.

The result more than lived up to the pressure of repeating that feat after winning categories for Derbyshire’s best salon team, best colour salon and best customer experience, plus stylist of the year for creative director Jamie Hadleigh, who owns the business with partner Ashley Orwin.

Ashley said: “We are just so proud of all our team, and even more made up that the categories reflect more than just incredible hairdressing, but the experience and environment our salon family create. It’s always been about that for us – excellent hair should just be a given.”

From left, Salon Awards founder Kate Jeffery, Aspire Creative's Jamie Hadleigh, Tom Slack, Lily Slater and Ashley Orwin, with awards host Errol Douglas.

Almost 1,000 hair professionals were gathered at the Leonardo Royal Hotel, near St Paul’s, to discover the winners for each county-level category, and Jamie and Ashley were accompanied by creative stylist Lily Slater and their most recent recruit Tom Slack as they celebrated victory.

The awards were co-hosted again by celebrity stylist Errol Douglas and awards founder Kate Jeffery.

Kate said: “2022 saw the Salon Awards biggest year, receiving thousands of entries into the tough process to be in the running for an award.

“There was such a phenomenal response this year, it’s exciting to see so many taking the plunge to make a difference to their business and careers. As we all stare in the face of rising costs it’s never been more important to work hard at retaining clients, generating new business and recruiting great team.”

With Aspire Creative’s growing reputation and constant customer demand, Ashley and Jamie are contemplating how they might expand beyond their current premises – which they fell in love with while out walking on holiday in 2020.

Ashley said: “We have exceeded all our expectations. We never thought we’d be at this point so soon, but there are even more exciting things to come.”