Derbyshire stylists named best new salon in the East Midlands at national industry awards

Aspire Creative, on Matlock Green, was among the winners was named the East Midlands’ best new salon at the Salon Awards in London.

Co-owner Ashley Orwin said: “We’re absolutely chuffed. To have the recognition and accolade after this ‘interesting year’ is really the cherry on top of everything and it’s testament to our team and their resilience and passion for what we do.

“We were quietly confident going into it because we’ve had such wonderful feedback from all our customers, absolutely loved representing our beautiful Derbyshire at the awards and bringing home the trophy to lovely, little Matlock.”

From left, awards founder Kate Jeffery, Aspire Creative's Jamie Hadleigh, Lily Slater and Ashley Orwin, and leading stylist Errol Douglas.

He added: "We also owe a huge thank you to everyone who makes up our Aspire Creative family: the amazing community of guests who we have the pleasure of looking after and spending time with each and every day in the salon, those whose loyalty and referrals have helped expand our clientele, and the friends and family who have supported us throughout this journey.”

The salon opened on December 3, 2020, in a brief window between periods of lockdown, after Ashley and partner Jamie Hadleigh fell in love with the location of the vacant shop unit while on holiday in Derbyshire just weeks earlier.

It quickly became a popular destination with men and women of all ages and style needs, and right now there is an eight-week waiting list for appointments.

Ashley said: “It was a very busy night so we didn’t get a lot of information on the judges’ decision, but looking at the other winners I think one thing that makes us stand out is the diversity of our work.

Jamie and Ashley celebrate the rewards of a challenging year.

“If you look at other salons on social media, they often push a young, blonde aesthetic. We can do that as well as anyone, but we’re proud to show off all our clients, whatever their age or look. Everyone is welcome.”