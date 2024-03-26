Top Derbyshire beauty salon cuts deals with neighbouring businesses to spread local spending

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aspire Creative in Matlock, has won a string of industry awards since opening in 2020 and since its move to premises on Bank Road last year, owners Ashley Orwin and Jamie Hadleigh have looked to further cement and celebrate their place in the town centre.

Building on a long-standing collaboration with Bakewell florist Arbutus & Ivy, they have now established similar relationships with Dale Road wine bar Bradmans and Matlock artist Gina Watkinson.

Creative director Jamie said: “We believe in the importance of fostering relationships with our fellow entrepreneurs and showcasing the incredible talent and craftsmanship that our community has to offer.”

Artist Gina Watkinson has created stunning new wall art for Matlock salon Aspire Creative. (Photo: Contributed)

Customers visiting Aspire Creative are now offered a glass of Prosecco during their appointments, with Bradmans – owned by former England Test cricketer John Morris – supplying the Italian fizz to ensure it has notes of luxury to match the rest of the pampering.

A spokesperson for the bar, which also offers merchant sales, said: “As an independent wine cellar, we are proud to partner with and support local businesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aspire Creative. Working together with their team of professionals, Jamie and Ashley strive to give outstanding guest relations and a beautiful salon experience.”

Bringing a new dynamic to the salon interiors, Gina has created a collection of four breath-taking artworks using Venetian plaster techniques, intended to spark conversations and match the flair of the salon team.

Arbutus & Ivy owner Sophie Clarke with Jamie Hadleigh, left, and Ashley Orwin from Aspire Creative. (Photo: Contributed)

Arbutus & Ivy continues to delivers weekly flower arrangements to keep the salon looking fresh, and also regularly teams up with the salon for special offers and giveaways.

Salon manager Ashley said: “Collaborating with local businesses is not only about enhancing our salon experience but also about supporting the vibrant community that surrounds us.

“We aim to create a holistic experience that goes beyond beauty and relaxation, providing guests with a genuine sense of connection to their community.”

To learn more about services on offer at Aspire Creative, go to aspirecreativehair.co.uk.

For more information on its partners, visit arbutusandivy.com, bradmans.co.uk or ginawatkinson.co.uk.