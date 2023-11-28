Derbyshire hair and beauty studio extends winning streak at Salon Awards 2023
The team at Aspire Creative enjoyed a night at the Manchester Hilton on Sunday, November 19, where they also picked up the award for Derbyshire’s ‘best new/refurbished salon’ following their move to premises on Bank Road earlier this year.
It is the claim to be Derbyshire’s overall best salon that brought greatest satisfaction to co-owners Ashley Orwin and Jamie Hadleigh though, capping a hugely successful start to life in Matlock since they relocated to the Dales mid-pandemic and scooped the ‘Best New Salon’ award in 2021.
Creative director Jamie, named stylist of the year in 2022, said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive these two incredible awards. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team.”
That team has expanded significantly over the past 12 months, with the two-storey salon allowing for a much greater range of beauty services than the former location on Matlock Green, where they earned best salon team, best colour salon and and best customer experience at the Salon Awards 2022 and best cutting salon at the UK Hair & Beauty Awards 2023.
Customers now flock to the town centre for everything from hair extensions and non-surgical replacement systems to state-of-the-art sunbeds, reflexology, make-up, sugar waxing, LED and radiofrequency facials, cosmetic fillers and other aesthetic procedures – many of which previously required travel to the region’s bigger cities.
The salon’s pursuit of excellence in every part of its operations mean that Matlock is now a destination in its own right for such services, and the team pride themselves on the relationships with customers who return again and again.
Ashley, who manages the salon day to day, added: “We are immensely grateful to our loyal clients whose trust and support continue to inspire us to raise the bar in providing exceptional salon experiences.”
Adding to the mood of celebration, there was good news for former Highfields School student Gracie Clark, awarded a distinction in professional hairdressing after completing a 30-month apprenticeship under Jamie’s tutelage.
To learn more about the salon and book appointments, go to aspirecreativehair.co.uk.