Aspire Creative Hair, currently on Matlock Green, the winner of multiple Salon Awards since opening in late 2020, will be moving in April to the prime town centre location just off Crown Square at 1 Bank Road, previously home to travel agents Tui.

Ashley Orwin, who runs the business with partner Jamie Hadleigh, said: “After outgrowing our beautiful, boutique space on Matlock Green, it is now time for bigger and better. We have secured the lease on the two-storey premises and with that we have even more exciting stuff to come.

“We’re expanding our hair team and already have some fab stylists lined up who are joining us, but we’re also adding beauty and aesthetics into the mix with three incredible therapists joining the Aspire Creative family and a sunbed studio.”

Creative director Jamie Hadleigh, front, with salon manager Ashley Orwin.

Building on the existing small team will be hair stylist Chloe Ashby, plus beauty and aesthetics practitioners Sian Kemp and Faye Ellis.

The new additions, spread across 113 square metres of floor space, will mean a slight rebrand for the business, to become an all-encompassing unisex lifestyle salon: ‘Aspire Creative: Hair, Beauty, Sun.’

Having successfully tackled most of the interior fitout themselves on their first premises during periods of lockdown, Ashley and Jamie will be calling in some help to realise their vision for what comes next.

Ashley said: “All the renovations, designing and decorating will be happening professionally this time, and renovations are due to start this month.”

The Matlock Green salon has proved a big hit since opening in 2020.

In more good news for the business, the salon has been named as a finalist in nine categories at the UK Hair & Beauty Awards.

They will be heading to glitzy ceremony in Birmingham on Saturday, April 22, hoping to pick up the titles including best salon, best salon team, best colouring salon, best cutting salon, best hair extension salon and ‘best for blonde’.

Creative director Jamie is also in the running for hairstylist of the year and hair extensions specialist of the year.

For more details on the salon’s current services and upcoming changes, see www.aspirecreativehair.co.uk.