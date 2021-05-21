The indoor attraction was given the go-ahead to open to the public for the first time earlier this week, as groups of six were also allowed to meet, dine indoors and stay overnight.

Chesterfield Escape Rooms consists of a number of puzzle solving games where visitors try to crack the code and ‘escape’ the room before their allotted time runs out.

Mayor of Chesterfield councillor Glenys Falconer officially opened the entertainment venue by cutting a ribbon and also played the escape room’s ‘Rob The Bank’ game during her visit.

Owner Nick Hogan said: “It’s been a few months in the planning but it has finally happened, we’re open for business!

"Our original objective was to put a smile back on the face of Chesterfield and give the town centre a new focus and I think we have achieved it.

“We are only small cog in the amazing amount of positive activity taking place around the town, but nevertheless the feedback we are getting from the games is fantastic.”

The new business employs 15 staff and Nick shared what is it like to finally see residents trying their hand at the games for the first time.

‘Rob The Bank’ is one of the games visitors can play at Chesterfield Escape Rooms.

He added: “What I have loved so far is watching teams from the Games Masters area, having fun.

"To see people together, smiling, laughing, joking and having fun has made the setting up of the business worthwhile.

"Our social reviews on trip advisor, Facebook and Google have been unbelievable and testament to the pride and hard work that all of the team put in to each game.”

“So many people i have spoken to have advised they have never played or even considered playing an escape room but have decided to support the business and give it a go.

"The very same people are the ones I love watching the most.

"One lady, who, in reception asked lots of questions due to her lack of understanding, was seen doing a full on fist pump when she solved her first clue!”

“We really want our customers to embrace our different themes and experience all of the games and wow are some of them competitive!