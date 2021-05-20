Work progressing well on development off main Chesterfield road

The 72-bed home is being built at Ashgate Road on land which previously housed a building where the Volunteer Battalion of the Sherwood Foresters Regiment rehearsed and performed military drill.

Built in 1897, the drill hall was a valued part of the community until it was demolished in 1991 and replaced with a car park.

An artist's impression of the care home. Picture by HSSP Architects.

During its deconstruction, the listed decorative main stone archway was saved and put into storage where it has been for nearly 30 years.

Now, as part of the planning and design process, the stone, grand ornate archway which is typical of the Victorian era has been the inspiration for the new frontage of the care home.

The home is designed by HSSP Architects.

HSSP director and project architect, James Botterill, said: “On viewing the historical archway which has been laying in nearby storage for decades, we began to pick-up the styling and character of the building that had once stood.

Work is progressing well on site.

“It’s an impressive piece of architecture and we were determined its strong decorative character should be incorporated into the design of the new building – transitioning its past into the modern world.

“It was a fantastic design challenge but one that could have easily fallen into the realms of pastiche.

“By focusing on textures, materials and shape, we were able to add to its evolution and add personality and style on to the new design.”

According to HSSP Architects, the steep sloping topography has allowed for a four-storey building to appear only two-storeys at the road frontage, ensuring the development is not overbearing upon the street scene.

Mr Botterill added: “We have worked in partnership with the developer and planners to bring our vision to life.

“The planners were delighted with our perceptive designs that revert the site back to its former street scene appearance and we look forward to seeing a piece of history reincarnated in the next guise of its life.”

The facility is designed for older people specialising in palliative and dementia care.

The services provided in the building will broadly fall into four categories: residential care; nursing care; day care and continuing healthcare.