Pictures of classic motors ahead of opening of Great British Car Journey in Derbyshire

Great British Car Journey will launch at Derwent Walks, Ambergate, on Saturday.

Around 150 classic British cars will be exhibited – including Austin Sevens and Morris Minors as well as more modern classics like the original Mini, Ford Cortina and Vauxhall Cavalier.

The attraction will tell the story of British car design and production from the 1920s – when Herbert Austin produced the Austin Seven, the first commercially accessible motor to a mass market – through to the present day.

Richard Usher, the man behind the venture, said: “The heroes of our journey are the cars, not a random selection of old vehicles but a carefully chosen selection of cars made in Britain which changed the world for good.

"Many of the cars have their own story – a 55-year-old Mini with 7,700 miles on the clock, the last MG Metro ever produced showing less than 400 miles, and one of 360 Morris Minor ‘Millions’ produced in 1961 to celebrate a production record.

“Your journey is a timeline which starts in 1921 when Austin nearly went bust and ends in the present when we all take the car completely for granted.

“It features success and failure both mechanical and human, and charts the rise and demise of an industry which was once vital to our economy."

Great British Car Journey will also feature the Drive Dad’s Car experience.

This will allow visitors to go for a spin with an instructor in a selection of more than 30 iconic British cars from the Austin Seven to a Rolls Royce Silver Spirit.

For more information, visit www.greatbritishcarjourney.com.

