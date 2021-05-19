This is what will happen to ground floor of former Greggs in Chesterfield town centre

Rebel Menswear has announced it is to move from its current Burlington Street premises to the former Greggs store at the junction of High Street and Packers Row.

A spokesperson for Rebel Menswear said: “We are relocating our Chesterfield shop to the old Greggs unit.

The former Greggs unit in Chesterfield town centre.

“After 20 years in our current store we think it’s time to open a bigger and better flagship Rebel store.

“We will be looking to hopefully be open at the end of 2021.

“We will be releasing further information in next couple of weeks.”

There are plans to convert the vacant first, second and third floors of the prominent Tudor-style building into apartments.

Philip Riden, chair of Chesterfield District Society, said: “We strongly support the proposal to restore the ground floor of the building to retail use, and the creation of studio and one-bedroom flats above.

"This will increase the supply of reasonably priced accommodation in the town centre and bring another building back into residential use, a policy which we consider highly desirable.”

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Burlington Street unit after Rebel Menswear relocates.

Last year, it emerged Burlington House had been bought for a seven-figure sum by ALB Group, which has submitted a planning application to turn the two largely vacant upper floors into 40 apartments.

The application is yet to be determined.

Tenant retailers occupying the ground floor of Burlington House will continue to operate as that part of the building will be retained for commercial use.