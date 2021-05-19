Some of the volunteer litter pickers before they set out on Saturday's event in Chesterfield.

See what Chesterfield litter pickers found during big clean up near Casa Hotel

More than 20 people rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in for a litter pick in Chesterfield.

By Tim Paget
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 10:49 am

The event, organised by the Chesterfield Litter Picking Group, saw 40 bags of rubbish collected and larger items like shopping trolleys fished out of nearby waterways on Saturday, May 15.

Group spokesperson Tracey Clifford said: “It went really well. We had around 20 people in total, plus we had a few new people join us who really enjoyed it, helping the environment, making new friends and socialising.”

1. Setting out on the litter pick

Chesterfield Litter Picking Group volunteers get underway on Saturday.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Supermarket sweep

One of the larger finds was a dumped shopping trolley.

Photo: Submitted

3. Getting stuck in

The volunteer litter pickers get stuck into the area behind the Casa Hotel.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

4. Team work

Cleaning the undergrowth alongside the A61 in Chesterfield.

Photo: Jason Chadwick

