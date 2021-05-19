See what Chesterfield litter pickers found during big clean up near Casa Hotel

The event, organised by the Chesterfield Litter Picking Group, saw 40 bags of rubbish collected and larger items like shopping trolleys fished out of nearby waterways on Saturday, May 15.

Group spokesperson Tracey Clifford said: “It went really well. We had around 20 people in total, plus we had a few new people join us who really enjoyed it, helping the environment, making new friends and socialising.”