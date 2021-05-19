Derbyshire artist in bid to find public space for coronavirus memorial

Paul Harrison’s piece remembers all those who have died from the virus – and now he wants a permanent home for it in the local area.

The 63-year-old, of Pilsley, said: “The Government announced recently that a permanent memorial is to be made to commemorate the victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pictured are artist Paul Harrison and his Covid-19 memorial.

“However, during the first lockdown I made a display piece to represent the period and have been looking to find a public space to display it.

“Like most of the population I was saddened by the daily death toll, seeing people not being able to hold hands with dying loved ones and many not being able to attend funerals.

“Furthermore, with it affecting a disproportionately higher number of black and ethnic minority groups, the old in care homes and many obese people, I felt the need to reflect all this in the piece.

“I'm looking for a public space somewhere to display it so people could say a last farewell to loved ones and I thought one of your readers may know of somewhere locally.

“I have had nurses and other professionals view the display at our business premises in between lockdowns and have received many positive compliments.

“However, many large public spaces have been closed for quite some time with many staff on furlough schemes.”

Anyone who can help should contact Paul on 01773 874407 or 07703304022, or by emailing [email protected]