Chesterfield candle shop reveals surge in 'scented weddings' as couples seek to make their big days more memorable

Located on Chatsworth Road, The Scent Stylist Company specialises in using components of different aromas to enhance weddings, special occasions and even create a bespoke home scent.

Jane Helliwell founded the business in 2016 following her fascination with the ‘powerful’ emotions and memories that scents create.

She makes and sells her own candles, diffusers, room and linen atomisers along with scented stationery through The Scent Stylist Company and has seen bookings of ‘scented weddings’ rise by 20% over the last 12 months.

Couples are also seeking signature scents to make their big day even more special as due to the pandemic many weddings have been rescheduled numerous times in line with changing Covid-19 rules.

The idea behind the relatively new phenomenon is that couple’s choose a scent that they have a connection with which is then incorporated into the wedding – all the way from the invitations, to the altar and reception.

Jane said: “With many couples having had to delay their weddings or reduce guest numbers, lots more people have been looking for ways to make the day even more special and scented wedding bookings have surged in popularity since the pandemic began.”

Rachael and George Tomkins were recommended the scented wedding service by their wedding venue, Hooton Pagnell Hall in Doncaster.

Rachael and George Tomkins on their wedding day. Photo credit: David Gravel Photography.

Rachael added: “It sounded very exclusive, very 21st century and I absolutely wanted to have it for our wedding. George, however, thought it meant having pheromones bottled!”

The couple chose a scent that reminded them both of a trip to St Lucia in 2019, specifically the smell of the suite at the resort.

On their wedding day, the scent was layered throughout the venue, spritzed on the table linen, decanted into diffusers and even scented fans for their guests.

“The scent made our wedding day truly unique; it had our guests talking before the wedding, during it and even weeks afterwards", Rachael added.

The business founder said bookings of scented weddings have risen by 20% over the past year.

"I have guests still calling me asking how they can have a scented wedding for themselves. It gave our wedding a bit of extra class and personalisation."