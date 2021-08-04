Chesterfield's BEST shops revealed according to TripAdvisor

From antique shops, specialist gift retailers to pottery makers, there’s something for everyone among the list complied by TripAdvisor of the 10 best shops in Chesterfield.

Independent retailers occupy almost all of the top spots, shining a light on the town’s most memorable and distinctive shops that are well worth a visit – especially now nearly all of the Covid-19 measures have been eased.

Take a look at the list below of the best shops according to TripAdvisor and let us know which is your favourite shop in Chesterfield.

More independent shops to visit: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/business/the-chesterfield-independent-businesses-you-need-to-visit-on-your-next-trip-into-town-3294934

1. Chesterfield Antiques Centre The shop on Park Road has three floors for customers to potter around, browsing pottery, vinyls, and furniture. Photo: Google Buy photo

2. Olympia House Antiques & Craft Centre For those on the hunt for vintage finds, specialist children's toys and home decor, the centre on Brimington Road is a treasure trove filled with hidden gems. Photo: Google Buy photo

3. Stuart Bradley Jewellers The family run jewellers have been operating since 1998 and specialise in buying and selling pre-owned antique and vintage jewellery, watches along with gifts. Stuart Bradley Jewellers is also a pawnbroker and offers jewellery repairs. Photo: Google Buy photo

4. Straight Curves While the business on Saltergate offers a range of art and craft workshops and courses, Straight Curves also stock a range of craft kits and cards from a selection of local artists and crafts people. Photo: Google Buy photo