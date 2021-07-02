The Chesterfield independent businesses you need to visit on your next trip into town

A number of local businesses inside Vicar Lane Shopping Centre have spoken out about how important it is for residents to support their favourite independent retailers, warning they could ‘lose them’ and rid Chesterfield of its ‘fantastic buzz’ if they go unappreciated.

The Derbyshire Times has complied a list of some of the town’s most unique independent spots to encourage the community to show their top spots some love.

While we can’t include every independent business in Chesterfield, here are a few of the town’s best local retailers.

1. The Bee Orchid Home & Gifts The family run business which specialises in homeware, gifts and silk flowers, recently moved from The Shambles to new premises on on Packers Row. The Bee Orchid is perfect for anyone searching for that perfect gift or item to spruse up their home. Photo: Other Buy photo

2. Ministry Clothing retailer Ministry stocks designer clothes from brands such as Calvin Klein, Superdry, Fred Perry and Tommy Hilfiger. The store, which specialises in menswear is located in Vicar Lane Shopping Centre. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

3. Shop Indie For anyone on the hunt for a unique gift, card or jewellery Shop Indie in Vicar Lane is a one stop shop. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo

4. Clarissa's Interiors Soft furnishings, flowers and home decor are all on offer at Clarissa's Interiors in Vicar Lane. Jayne Norman (pictured) runs the family-owned shop along with Clare Horan, and John Norman which has a range of home accessories and interiors. Photo: Brian Eyre Buy photo