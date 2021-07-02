The Chesterfield independent businesses you need to visit on your next trip into town
As independent retailers call for the Chesterfield community to rally behind them and shop local ahead of Independents’ Day on Sunday, here are a list of some of the town’s best businesses.
A number of local businesses inside Vicar Lane Shopping Centre have spoken out about how important it is for residents to support their favourite independent retailers, warning they could ‘lose them’ and rid Chesterfield of its ‘fantastic buzz’ if they go unappreciated.
The Derbyshire Times has complied a list of some of the town’s most unique independent spots to encourage the community to show their top spots some love.
While we can’t include every independent business in Chesterfield, here are a few of the town’s best local retailers.
