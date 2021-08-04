Following the success of the first Hillstown Business Fair in Bolsover last month, organisers Julie Birch and Louisa Chadburn have scheduled another event to give local retailers, charities and crafts people the chance to shine again at another fair on Sunday, August 8.

The event which starts at 11.30am and is set to end around 3pm will be held outside again on Hillstown Sports Field, with businesses and sellers invited to book stalls to showcase their wears to the community.

Friends Julie and Louisa are set to make the business fair a monthly fixture for the town, after they were overwhelmed with positive feedback from the launch event and also hope the fair continues to provide families and the community with a fun day out that everyone can enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hillstown Business Fair is making a return on Sunday, August 8.

So far, around 45 businesses have booked a stall at the fair on Sunday that will also feature an ice cream van and a trampoline.

Julie explained why she was motivated along with her close friend to put the event on for a second time, with a third already planned for Sunday, September 19.

"It was just fabulous, smiles all round all day”, the 45-year-old added.

"It was just a really good event that can only get better.

There are 45 businesses which have already pre-booked stalls at the fair on Hillstown Field.

"It's fantastic because a lot of the people who are standing again [at the fair] have already got their business on Facebook, which is all well and good but a lot of people like to touch things and see things in person."

The mum of two said the monthly business fair is designed to bring the community together, with activities to entertain children, food vans selling hot dogs and burgers and kickboxing demonstrations which proved popular with youngsters at the first event held in on Sunday, July 11.

Julie and Louisa who juggle work alongside organising the Hillstown Business Fair have been busy putting flyers up to promote the event and encourage families to come down to the fair this weekend.

The 45-year-old said she is keen to continue hosting the event along with Louisa, as they hope to improve Bolsover and what it has to offer.

Kickboxing demonstrations held by a local martial arts academy proved to be popular at the first event held last month.

She added: "Unfortunately for us in Bolsover, we have the castle which is beautiful and brings a lot of people in but we don't have that much for younger people and for families.

"We don't have a leisure centre, we have to go to Clowne.

"There's that many things that happen in life and it brings you down, we're here for a good time not a long time and you don't know when your time is up so it's just nice to bring people together and see kids smiling and people being happy.

"We just get such a good feeling from doing what we're doing."

This time round, there will be ice cream vans stationed at the fair along with a trampoline.

The pair also have plans to host Halloween celebrations and Christmas parties for the community later in the year.

To book stall space at the fair contact Julie on 07795252726 or Louisa on 07818 559294.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

The fair aims to highlight independent businesses in Bolsover and people selling their handmade crafts.