Sadness and concern as Bolsover shoppers wave goodbye to Co-op food store set to close for good next month

The supermarket retailer confirmed the shop in Town End, Bolsover, which employs 22 members of staff will close on September 4.

Julie Atkin, from Brampton visits the store in Town End at least twice a week to help her 81-year-old mother do her food shop and is worried she will now be left with ‘nowhere to go’ as the next nearest branch is in Shirebrook – a 24 minute bus ride away.

While there is a Morrison’s on Oxcroft Lane, the 54-year-old said the shop is too far away for her disabled mum Margaret, who lives in Bainbridge Road, to walk to.

Margaret and Julie Atkin.

Julie said: "My mum has grown up with Co-op since she was little.

"The Co-op is the nearest store to her but she goes in because she just loves Co-op stuff and I'll admit I do as well.

"She's not very good on her legs and she can't walk up to Morrisons because it is too far out."

Julie praised employees at the store on Town End for their commitment during the Covid-19 crisis, as they stayed open and continued to provide home deliveries.

She added: "And then all of a sudden the management are kicking them in the teeth.

"A lot of them transferred from when it was Somerfield to the Co-op, some of them have been there for years.”

Julie said news of the closure has “provoked a big reaction in the community” with talk of a petition being set up to save the shop.

A spokesperson for Co-op, confirmed: “Co-op is moving forward with momentum and while this involves opening new stores, we also have to take difficult decisions.

"We regularly review all our stores and, after careful consideration a decision has been taken to close our Bolsover store on 4 September.

"These decisions are never taken lightly, and our priority is to fully support colleagues who have been informed and, every effort will be made to help them to find alternative employment in the area.

"We would like to thank the community for its support over the years.”