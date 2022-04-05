Chesterfield actors star in amateur premiere of multi award-winning musical Flowers for Mrs Harris
Chesterfield actors have secured the lead roles in the first amateur production of a multi award-winning musical which had its professional world premiere in Sheffield.
Sarah Morrell and Phil Brownhill will star in Flowers for Mrs Harris at The Montgomery, Sheffield, from April 27 to 30, 2022.
First staged at the city’s CrucibleTheatre in 2016, the production won the UK Theatre Awards for Best Musical Production, Best Performer in a Musical and Best Design that year.
The amateur production will be staged by Southey Musical Theatre Company. The company’s chairman Malcolm Mason said: “When we found out the show was available to us it was a no-brainer, we had to have it. We feel so lucky as a society to not only be able to bring this show back to Sheffield with an immensely talented cast and production team but also to be performing after a two-year break. Like all other companies, we’ve really missed being in the rehearsal room and to be getting back into the swing of things with a new musical and an amateur premiere is just an amazing feeling.”
Flowers for Mrs Harris tells the story of a cleaner, Ada Harris, who happens upon something that takes her breath away and she realises she must have it, whatever the cost. Believing it will change her life for the better, Ada sets out on a journey that takes her from post-war cobbled streets of London to the magical avenues of Paris.
Tickets can be booked by calling 0114 265 8588 or emailing [email protected]