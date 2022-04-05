Chesterfield actors star in amateur premiere of multi award-winning musical Flowers for Mrs Harris

The amateur production will be staged by Southey Musical Theatre Company. The company’s chairman Malcolm Mason said: “When we found out the show was available to us it was a no-brainer, we had to have it. We feel so lucky as a society to not only be able to bring this show back to Sheffield with an immensely talented cast and production team but also to be performing after a two-year break. Like all other companies, we’ve really missed being in the rehearsal room and to be getting back into the swing of things with a new musical and an amateur premiere is just an amazing feeling.”