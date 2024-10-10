Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pop rock legends Busted and pop outfit McFly will go head to head on a tour that takes in Sheffield and Nottingham in 2025.

Tickets are going on sale on Friday, October 18 for their dates at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield on September 26 and the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham on October 14 next year.

Busted stormed McFly’s sold out 21st birthday headline show at the O2 Arena in London to make the announcement. McFly commented: “Busted gatecrashed our show (not cool), and challenged us to a VS tour next year. They’re old men now, and we are gonna blow them and their carers off the stage next year. We’ve had a great time celebrating our 21st birthday and next year is going to be even better - P.S Busted Suck.

Fighting back, Busted commented: “There’s been a lot of talk recently…. This is where the talking ends….! We are ready to show who is the better band once and for all. McFly suck and Busted Rock.”

Busted are ready to show who the better band are when they team up with McFly for a tour in 2025.

It’s been more than 20 years since both bands formed and they are still two of the most loved and successful British bands, inspiring many other artists over the past few decades. Busted first bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single What I Go To School For. It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the #1 smashes Crashed The Wedding, Who’s David , Thunderbirds Are Go, You Said No and the top 3 singles Year 3000, Air Hostess and Sleeping WIth The Light On.

Last year Busted’s Greatest Hits 2.0 crashed into the charts at number one - remarkably achieving their first number one album 21 years after debuting with What I Go To School For. Three of their four studio albums have peaked at number two, with 4.5 million sales leading to eight platinum certifications as well as a total of 25 weeks in the Top 10 and two platinum selling albums.

Busted have won two BRIT Awards - Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough - while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than two million tickets, including 26 sold-out UK arenas last year.

McFly’s journey has taken the group from their breakthrough hit Five Colours In Her Hair to last year’s full-force rock album Power To Pla. Along the way Tom Fletcher,Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd have scored seven number one singles including Obviously, Star Girl and All About You, seven Top 10 albums, 10 million sales leading to multiple platinum certifications, a BRIT Award for Best British Pop, sold-out countless arena shows and still remain the youngest band to ever have a debut album go straight to number one, beating The Beatles.

McFly have vowed to blow Busted off the stage when they tour in 2025.

McFly have continued to push boundaries, last year’s Power To Play was the album they always wanted to make - a larger-than-life rush of hard rock and pop-punk thrills. The album, featuring standout singles God Of Rock & Roll and Where Did All The Guitars Go?, charted at number two on the Official Albums Chart. Their touring in support of the album took them from two surprise shows in a day in London’s intimate Underworld right through to the Royal Variety Performance via a massive sold-out headline show at Alexandra Palace. This year saw them sell out two O2 Arenas to celebrate their 21st birthday.