Summer holidays party disco with DJ Hazza outdoors at Derbyshire museum

Erewash Museum in Ilkeston is hosting fun activities for children throughout the summer holidays.

The entertainment at Erewash Museum in Ilkeston kicks off on Friday, July 23, with a Summer Holidays Party at 11am and 1pm hosted by popular DJ Hazza, who will be getting everyone up and dancing with his party disco in the museum gardens.

You can also try your hand at one of the craft activities on offer, and have a go at the new summer trail challenge around the museum and see what you can spot along the way! The Summer Holidays Party costs £2.50 for children, free for under 2s and adults. Pre-booking is advised for the event which runs from 11am until 3pm.

The action-packed programme for children over the holidays is as follows:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer Holidays Week from July 27 to 31; Dinosaur Week, August 3-7; Pirates and Mermaids Week, August 10-14; Nature Week, August 17-20; Meet your local heroes day, August 21; Blocks and Bricks Week, August 24-28.

Coun Val Clare, lead member for community engagement of Erewash Borough Council, said: “It is fantastic news that we are able to welcome back visitors for the extremely popular summer holiday events at Erewash Museum. The museum organise brilliant activity weeks, with something to suit everyone but remember to book your place early as they are bound to be very busy.”

The museum itself will be open with new exhibitions, including Hidden Gems and the new Danny Corns Gallery.

Refreshments will be available to purchase in the Old Stables Tearoom. Visitors can browse around the new toys and merchandise in the museum gift shop.

Toilets and changing facilities will be available and hand sanitiser provided throughout the building.

Entry is free to Erewash Museum which is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm.