Animal adventure days out for Derbyshire families to see all creatures great and small

Farm parks, wildlife centres and even a zoo are all within driving distance and none so far away that you won’t have time to enjoy them when you get there.
Emily Swain, owner of Aston Springs Farm, near Rotherham, said: “Aston Springs Farm provides the perfect opportunity to get out and about experiencing nature as well as life on the farm. There’s plenty to see and do with a vast array of farm animals from magnificent red deer, cheeky goats and cute meerkats. With plenty of picnic spots and play areas with a large sandpit, parents can relax and enjoy the scenery while their little ones play.”
Why not gather up your cheeky little monkeys and take your family for a great escape into the animal kingdom this summer?
1. Twycross Zoo, Atherstone, Northants
Tall giraffe, the world's rarest big cat and lots of monkeys and apes are among the zoo's 500 animals. There are plenty of creepy crawlies and slithery creatures too. To find out more, go to twycrosszoo.org.
Photo: Shutterstock/Anita van den Broek
2. Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Doncaster
A visit to this park is truly a wildlife adventure where you will see giraffe, Amur tigers, maned wolves and camels among the 475 residents. Many of the animals are endangered or threatened in the wild. Go to www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com.
Photo: Shutterstock/zschnepf
3. Mayfield Alpacas animal park, Sheffield
Adorable alpaca, stripy skunks, mischievous meerkats and beautiful birds from far-off lands are among the wildlife wonders at this animal park where visitors can get up close to learn more about them. Go to www.mayfieldanimalpark.co.uk
Photo: Submitted
4. White Post Farm, Farnsfield, near Mansfield
Get up close to llamas, stroke reptiles or feed chicks. Learn the hard work that goes into looking after animals which is a perfect introduction if you're thinking about getting a pet. Let off steam by zooming around in a go-kart or exploring the indoor and outdoor play areas. Go to www.whitepostfarm.co.uk
Photo: Submitted