R&B superstar John Legend is set to bring his Get Lifted tour to the UK this year.

The tour is set to be a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his hallowed, debut album.

Here’s what to expect from the shows, where they’re taking place and how to avoid missing out on tickets.

He’s a 13 time GRAMMY-Award winner , multi-platinum selling artist and one of the world’s most renowned R&B performers; John Legend is coming to the UK in 2025!

John Legend's Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour will feature a comprehensive performance of his acclaimed debut album, Get Lifted , supported by his full band for four dates only in the United Kingdom from May 2025.

The tour celebrates the album's significant success, which included eight Grammy nominations and three wins at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards : Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for Ordinary People , Best R&B Album, and Best New Artist.

John Legend is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut album with a series of UK performances in 2025. | Getty Images for Global Citizen

Each concert will offer a blend of album deep cuts, popular tracks, and reimagined versions of hits like Ordinary People, Used to Love U , Number One , and So High.

Beyond the Get Lifted material, the show will also highlight other notable songs from Legend's extensive career, demonstrating his musical evolution and storytelling prowess over the past 20 years.

Here’s where you can catch the celebrated musician when he comes to the United Kingdom later this year.

Where is John Legend performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

John Legend is bringing the Get Lifted tour to the following venue on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see John Legend on his 2025 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with O2 Priority, OVO Hydro or artist pre-sales will be able to get tickets to the shows from 10am GMT on March 19 2025, with Live Nation and venue pre-sales set to take place from 10am GMT on March 20 2025.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale from 10am on March 21 2025 through Ticketmaster UK .

