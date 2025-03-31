When is Coronation Street on this week? ITV schedule and what to expect - spoilers
- Coronation Street’s schedule for the week has been confirmed.
- These are the dates for fans' next trips to Weatherfield.
- But when can you expect the soap this week?
Coronation Street fans have been told when to expect new episodes of the long-running soap this week. The dates for the next trips to Weatherfield have been locked in by ITV.
It includes a bit of a rejig of the schedule due to live sports - and one episode starting later than normal. ITV is plotting a radical shake-up of its soaps from next year and it will impact Corrie.
But when can you expect Coronation Street in the coming days? Here’s all you need to know:
When is Coronation Street on this week?
ITV has confirmed when Corrie will be on TV this week - starting on March 31. Fortunately viewers won’t be feeling like an April Fool in the coming days as there will be a full slate.
Coronation Street will air episodes on these dates:
- Monday, March 31 - 8pm to 9pm
- Wednesday, April 2 - 8pm to 9pm
- Thursday, April 3 - 9pm to 10pm
The only real change is Corrie moving to a Thursday night again, due to live sport taking its normal Friday evening slot. But there will be the full set of three hour-long episodes.
However from 2026 this could change, as the soap is set to return to a five days-a-week schedule - with 30 minute episodes.
What to expect from Coronation Street this week?
The previews for this week’s episodes have been revealed - so be warned of minor spoilers. As previously mentioned there will be three hour-long episodes between March 31 and April 3.
Monday, March 31
The preview for the first episode of the week, via Radio Times, reads: “Dee-Dee suffers a harrowing experience in hospital, Daisy's mum Christina turns up at the Rovers, and Ronnie finds a confused Debbie in the ginnel.”
Wednesday, April 2
On Wednesday night, viewers can expect: “Dee-Dee's ordeal leaves her with a tough decision to make, Ronnie lashes out at Mick, Kevin and Julie bond over their health woes, and Daisy and Christina make a fool of Jenny.” Preview via Radio Times.
Thursday, April 3
The preview for the final episode of the week, via Radio Times, reads: “Kevin and Tyrone row over their wayward offspring after Jack and Hope have a brush with the law, Mick invites Chesney for a drink, Theo and Todd get passionate, and Dee-Dee resolves to make an official complaint.”
Learn more about ITV’s plan to shake-up its soap schedule in 2026 here. What do you think of the change? Let me know your thoughts by email: [email protected].
