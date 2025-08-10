Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will continue this weekend - but who is still in the cast? 👀

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is back for another episode.

The original cast of 14 has already been significantly cut.

But who is still in the cast?

Taking on the SAS: Who Dares Wins process is not for the faint of heart and the stars in the Celebrity spin-off are finding that out already. Having traded home comforts for the wilds of the Welsh countryside, some have found it hard to adjust.

Putting the cast through their paces in Channel 4’s latest series once again is Chief Instructor Billy Billingham. He is joined by his team of Directing Staff (DS) – Foxy (Jason Fox), Rudy Reyes and Chris Oliver.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins season seven continues in just a matter of hours. However, eager fans can watch it early, but at the cost of an extra subscription.

Remind yourself who is still in the cast of the show before the latest episode. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is still in the cast of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

DS Chris, DS Foxy, DS Billy and DS Rudy on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins | Channel 4

Channel 4 has once again pulled famous faces from across a wide range of industries for its hit reality show spin-off. The line-up includes ex-footballers, reality stars, musicians, and more.

Originally, 14 stars entered the process, but already a couple have dropped out. The line-up before the start of episode three is as follows:

Adebayo “The Beast” Akinfenwa - 43, ex-footballer and broadcaster

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Conor Benn - 27, professional boxer

Harry Clark - 23, The Traitors season 2 win

Rebecca Loos - 46, TV personality and yoga teacher

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lady Leshurr - 36, rapper and Dancing on Ice star

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

Who has left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins so far?

Heading into the third episode of the season, the Channel 4 show has already seen four departures.

The first to leave was Hannah Spearritt after she made the decision to withdraw from the competition. The former S Club singer and EastEnders actor pulled out before the hostage challenge.

Louie Spence had floated the idea of leaving earlier in the episode but initially carried out. The dancer and Pineapple Dance Studios star quit the competition later in the episode, following the hostage challenge. He was the second person to leave in series 7.

In the second episode, ex-Love Island stars Tasha Ghouri and Chloe Burrows both dropped out. It means only 10 celebs were left with six episodes to go.

When is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on?

The show is airing two episodes per week, for four weeks. Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will be on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight (August 10) and the episode will last for around an hour.

It will return the following night on Monday (August 11) for the fourth episode of the season. The show is due to run through to the August bank holiday weekend.

