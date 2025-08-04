Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins fans bemoan ‘low bar’ for ‘celebrities’ on the show 😨

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returned last night.

14 celebrities have signed up for the latest season.

But viewers were quick to make the same point about one contestant.

A brand new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins has finally arrived. Channel 4 has signed up a fresh batch of 14 stars to take on the gruelling challenge.

The spin-off returned to TV screens last night (August 3) and will continue in the coming hours. However viewers were quick to take to social media to raise concerns about one of the contestants.

Channel 4 will be continuing the show tonight (August 4) with the latest episode starting at 9pm. Episodes will be broadcast on Sunday and Monday nights.

Viewers make ‘low bar’ point about Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast for 2025 | Channel 4

The popular reality show spin-off is back with another batch of 14 stars taking on the gruelling challenge. It includes ex-footballers, reality stars and plenty more this time around.

However, viewers were quick to take to social media to raise concerns about the inclusion of Michaella McCollum - one of the so-called ‘Peru Two’. The duo was arrested in 2013 at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima, for drug smuggling after their luggage was found to contain 12 kg (26 lb) of cocaine.

Michaella and Melissa Reid were initially sentenced to more than six years in prison in Peru, but were released after two and a half. They returned to the UK in 2016, and they have been the subject of documentaries in the years since.

Shortly after the show returned last night, viewers took to social media to query Michaella’s inclusion. One wrote: “Such a low bar for a "celebrity" on this show. Convicted Drug smuggler....”

Another added: “When did being a drug mule give you celebrity status? What are we teaching our children?” A person echoed: “I get having some questionable celebrities on these shows but being a drug smuggler is a bit of a… stretch.”

However some viewers had a more positive outlook on her inclusion. One wrote: “She made a mistake, bad decision, very big mistake, but she was 19. I think anyone would grab any given opportunity to better their life. The media made her a celeb, I doubt very much that she classes herself as one.”

Another added: “Called character reformation.”

Others seemed to be having fun with the inclusion of Rebecca Loos, who shot to fame in the 2000s after claiming to have had an affair with David Beckham. A viewer said: “Rebecca Loos still dining out on a 20 year old affair like it’s a personality trait.”

Another wrote: “It took Rebecca Loos about 10 seconds to mention Beckham. Oh, and calling herself a “TV Personality” is a massive overstatement.”

One joked: “New drinking game, take a shot when Beckham is mentioned, we'll quickly be absolutely hammered.”

